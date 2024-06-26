Tigers’ negative mindset exposed in exit

No shortage of excitement, tension, and twists with the semifinals spot at stake: one could not have expected more drama than what unfolded during an absorbing T20 World Cup Super Eights contest between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Saint Vincent yesterday.

Eventually, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side were on the wrong side of the outcome as Rashid Khan's Afghanistan secured a famous eight-run victory, booking their semifinals ticket while sending title-aspirants Australia back home.

Bangladesh, however, can only blame themselves for squandering a glorious opportunity to sneak into the last four, especially if they question themselves on whether they truly aimed to achieve the jackpot -- what appeared to be a near-impossible feat following back-to-back heavy defeats against India and Australia in the Super Eights.

If India had set the stage for this drama after beating Australia by 24 runs, leaving the qualification hopes of the 2021 champions hanging by a thread, then the

Bangladesh bowlers, who deserved all the credit for completely saving the team's blushes, combined to set the stage for a great climax by restricting Afghanistan to a modest total of 115-5.

What initially appeared as only a mathematical equation for the Tigers, the bowlers turned into a reality. But ultimately, Bangladesh's batting once again proved that they lacked the firepower and right mindset to overcome the challenge.

Achieving the target in 12.1 overs to secure the semifinal spot was tough but not impossible. However, it required some clarity in approach, which was missing in the Bangladesh batting unit or the team management throughout the tournament.

As a result, the Tigers had to finish the campaign with the consolation that they won three first-round matches and qualified for the Super 8s. Once the dust settles after a sordid campaign, the team management must realize the obvious: with an amateurish batting approach and mindset, a team cannot succeed in a tournament where the challenges and stakes are so high.

Back to the Saint Lucia classic, what did the Bangladesh team's think-tank want to achieve: a mere win or a place in the semifinals? If the batting order is scrutinized, for instance, where Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan were sent ahead of someone like Soumya Sarkar – an opener by trade and known for his exploits against the pacers in Powerplay – during a chase requiring over 10 runs per over, we can get a grasp of the negative mindset of the team management.

Another contentious decision was not promoting a power hitter in Rishad Hossain ahead of Mahmudullah Riyad, while the asking rate required for a semifinals berth begged for a few lusty blows in quick succession to peg back the Afghans.

It did not reflect well on the team when captain Shanto revealed that they gave up hope after losing three early wickets and focused on winning the match from then on -- quite baffling that in a match of such magnitude, there should not have been any line of thinking other than what ensured a semifinals entry.

Then again, when head coach Chandika Hathurusingha marked his charges' Super 8s entrance as a "bonus" rather than a new challenge, one could not have expected more from this team than what transpired.

At the end of the day, an increased number of wins may save someone's job, but it will not serve the purpose of the team. While Rashid's team, having stunned Australia in the Super 8s, made their people back home happy with "a big achievement," Shanto apologized for letting down their fans.

Unlike his coach and a more decorated senior teammate, the Bangladesh captain was honest enough to admit that as a team they have "disappointed" fans and, as a batting group, they weren't able to deliver, irrespective of the fact that this T20 World Cup churned out their best-ever results.

Bangladesh won three first-round matches, despite firing without the batting cylinder, but their overall performance was nowhere near to showing any improvement as a team.

As the Tigers sign off from another global event, leaving many questions unanswered, will anybody be held accountable? If the past trends are anything to go by, there may not even be a sliver of hope.