Team spirit emanates as Shanto reflects on 'greatest feat'

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto considers their 2-0 Test series win over hosts Pakistan as the "greatest feat" in the country's cricket history.

Within two weeks in Rawalpindi, the Tigers pulled off two remarkable comebacks in seemingly unwinnable positions, in foreign conditions against an opponent they had previously lost to in 12 out of 13 Test encounters. This led to their first-ever Test series victory against Pakistan and their third away series win in the longest format.

"I think this has been the best achievement in the history of Bangladesh cricket, and my teammates feel the same," Shanto told reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after the first contingent of the Tigers returned from Pakistan yesterday near midnight.

Victory had seemed out of reach on the third day of the series-deciding Test when Bangladesh were six down for just 26 runs in response to Pakistan's first innings score of 274. However, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Liton Das had other ideas, forging an epic 165-run partnership that paved the way for a six-wicket victory with over a session left to play.

Shanto relived the emotions during Liton and Miraz's remarkable stand.

"To be honest, everyone was very nervous in the dressing room at that time. We were in a very dangerous situation, and it would be wrong to say that we believed we could recover from that position. But [Mehedi Hasan] Miraz and Liton [Das] have done it before, so there was a small amount of belief in that regard. Once they played for an hour, the belief grew… and finally, we reached a good position."

A security official at HSIA captures a selfie alongside Miraz, the player of the series in Pakistan on September 04, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Bangladesh captain praised the coach staff, highlighting their impact trough thick and thin.

"It's very good. The players were very clear in communicating with the [head] coach. There was a proper plan given to every player, and we executed it well. The players who were not in form had the support of those who were. All the coaches, in fact, stood by us in both good and bad times. I think the coach's role in impacting the dressing room was tremendous."

Bangladesh will have to buckle up for a fast-approaching assignment against India in India, involving two Tests and three T20Is, with the first Test scheduled to start on September 19 in Chennai. When asked if the triumph in Pakistan will serve as an inspiration for the upcoming India series, the Bangladesh skipper remarked, "Of course, every player will have confidence after a win like this… The India series will be challenging, and we will have to prepare from scratch.

"Whenever we play these days, we believe that if we can play our best cricket, we can win against any opposition. I know there is a need for evidence, but we were able to achieve success this time. It's important that we focus on the process and not worry too much about the outcomes in the next series."

ON SUPPORTING SHAKIB

After a student-led mass uprising ousted the Awami League government last month, star cricketer and former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan was named in a murder case, accused of culpability in the police killing of protesters. However, Shakib continues to have the support of his teammates, Shanto informed.

"Each and every player is behind Shakib. We all know how dedicated he is to cricket and how much he wants to perform for the team. Rest assured, when this topic comes up, every player will show their support for Shakib bhai," Shanto said.

Shanto and Co are expected to travel to India on September 15