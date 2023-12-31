New Zealand win 3rd T20I by 17 runs, level series 1-1

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The win made sure the hosts level the series 1-1 after losing the first match, and the second contest being called off due to rain.

The hosts were at 95 for the loss of five after 14.4 overs, with Jimmy Neesham (28) and Santner (18) in the middle, before rain stopped play.

The Black Caps went back to the pavilion 17 runs ahead in DLS calculations.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Santner starred with four wickets to help bundle out Bangladesh for 110.

Santner returned four for 16 from his four and was aptly complemented by the pace trio of Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Ben Sears, who scalped two each to skittle out the visitors for the lowest total at the venue.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with a 15-ball 17-run knock. Middle order batters Towhid Hridoy and Afif Hossain managed 16 and 14 respectively to cap off a dismal effort with the bat.

Neesham, Santner take control before rain interrupts

Shoriful's second puts Bangladesh on top

Mahedi strikes twice inside Powerplay

Santner stars to restrict Bangladesh to 110 in final T20I

Tigers reeling as Afif, Hridoy depart

Shanto, Rony depart as Tigers lose three in Powerplay

Tigers lose Soumya in opening over

Bangladesh to bat first in 3rd NZ T20I

Bangladesh were sent into bat first after New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The Tigers made one change as they brought in left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam in place of right-arm pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib. This move means that they go in with three specialist spinners and two frontline pacers, with as plenty of part-time options.

Rony Talukdar will continue to keep wickets for the visitors as Liton Das remains on the bench due to an injury. Liton played the first match but missed out on the second.

The Black Caps, however, went in with the same eleven.

Bangladesh come into the contest with a 1-0 lead in the series having won the first T20I by five wickets in Napier on Wednesday. The Tigers cannot lose the series as the second T20I was called off due to rain but they would be looking to seal a historic maiden series win (in any format) in New Zealand.

Eight out of the 11 matches at the venue were won by teams batting first, with the other three ending in no results.

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears