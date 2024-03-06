Bangladesh openers depart after solid start

Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarker lost their wickets to Sri Lanka quick Matheesha Pathirana after a 68-run stand in pursuit of a 166-run target in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Both batters fell victims to Pathirana's short ball. Soumya, who hit five fours for his 22-ball 26, was the first to go as he departed after trying to pull one towards the leg side after as his mistimed stroke was grasped by Angelo Matthews at midwicket.

Liton's hesitated stroke, on the other hand, travelled much further as it swooped to Charith Asalanka at square leg. The right-handed batter, who was the main aggressor in the partnership, put away five fours and a six for his 24-ball 36-run knock.

The hosts were two down for 83 after nine overs.

Liton, Soumya give Tigers flying start

Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarker gave the Tigers a flying start while chasing Sri Lanka's 166-run target in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Liton smashed five fours and a six for an unbeaten 17-ball 31 and Soumya remained not out on a 19-ball 25 laced with five fours as the duo stitched a 63-run stand.

Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 165-5

Bangladesh bowlers bowled expertly in the last five overs to restrict Sri Lanka to 165 for five in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

The Tigers allowed Sri Lanka 43 runs in the last 30 balls

The Lankans had experienced batters Angelo Matthews and Dasun Shanaka in the middle with the score at 122 for five after 15 overs. The duo put together a 53-run stand, with Matthews scoring a 21-ball 32, while Shanaka managed an 18-ball 20.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis put on a 66-run stand for the second wicket after Avishka Fernando was dismissed for a duck in the second over of the innings.

Kusal top-scored with a 22-ball 36 laced with three sixes and two fours, and Kamindu looked dangerous as he smashed a 27-ball 37 featuring two sixes and three fours.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka once again delivered the goods as he smashed three sixes and a four in his 14-ball 28-run blitz.

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, Sheikh Mahedi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Soumya Sarker picked up one wicket each.

Bangladesh on top as Mahedi castles Asalanka

Bangladesh off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi castled dangerman Charith Asalanka after the left-handed batter smashed three sixes and a fours for a 14-ball 28 in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

The dismissal left the visitors five down for 114 after 14 overs.

Fizz strikes to dismiss Sadeera

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman struck to remove Sri Lanka batter Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 13th over to leave the visitors four down for in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Sadeera tried to prod one to the leg side but played it too early and could only lob it back to the bowler.

Earlier, Kamindu Mendis ran himslef out after calling for a single. He nudged it to backward point and called his partner but hesitated which saw him stranded on the middle of the pitch as Rishad Hossain broke the stumps in the 10th over.

Mendis hit two sixes and three fours for a 27-ball 37.

Soumya dismisses Kusal Mendis, breaks 66-run stand

Bangladesh seamer Soumya Sarker nicked off Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis to beak a 66-run stand which looked ominous for the hosts in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Mendis hit three sixes and two fours for a 22-ball 36-run knock and built a 66-run stand with Kamindu Mendis, who put away three fours and a six for an unbeaten 24-ball 30.

The dismissal left the Lankans two down for 69 after nine overs and brought Sadeera Samawickrama to the crease.

Taskin removes Avishka for a duck

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed dismissed Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando for a duck to leave the Lankans one down for five runs in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Avishka, who couldn't score off the first six deliveries he faced, was eager to get off the mark which forced him into swiping at a good-length delivery. The right-handed batter miscued it as it took and top edge and Taskin himself called for it and took the catch.

Bangladesh to field first in second SL T20I

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Tigers come into the contest 1-0 down in the series after they lost the nail-biting opener on Monday by three runs.

The visitors made one change as they brought in left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka in place of off-spinner Akila Dhananjaya. The change meant that the Lankans went only one specialist spinner in Maheesh Theekshana, while Madushanka, Binura Fernando, and Matheesha Pathirana made up the frontline pace attack. They will also have the services of seamers Angelo Matthews and Dasun Shanaka.

Meanwhile, the hosts went in with the same side.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana