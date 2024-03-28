Cricket
Shakib returns as Tigers gear up for Chattogram Test

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who had initially opted to sit out the Sri Lanka series owing to fitness issues, joined the Bangladesh Test squad on Thursday ahead of their second and final match against the Lankans in Chattogram on Saturday. Having already suffered a 328-run thumping in the first Test in Sylhet, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto would be delighted to have the all-rounder available for the crucial contest. Shakib returned to the longer format after nearly a year-long absence. He last played a Test against Ireland in Mirpur in April last year and has not even played any longer-version domestic cricket since then. Photos: Rajib Raihan

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs Sri LankaShakib Al HasanNajmul Hossain Shanto
