We should stand by Liton: Shanto

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto didn't offer any explanation for Liton Das' outrageous dismissal in the second innings of the Sylhet Test but asked everyone to stand by the batter during his lean patch with the bat.

In the third session on Day 3, Liton charged at pacer Vishwa Fernando and tried to hit him for a six in his first ball of the innings only to top edge the ball and get caught.

Liton's dismissal rendered the team 5 down for 37 and dashed any hopes the hosts had of taking the game deep, chasing an unlikely 511.

Shanto, who himself got caught chasing a wide ball in the second innings, admitted that the manner in which Liton got dismissed was highly unusual in Tests.

"I can't speak about Liton's dismissal. Liton can explain it better. But yes, you don't see such dismissals often in Test cricket," Shanto said after his side lost the Test by 328 runs in the second session on Day 4.

"About my dismissal, I can say that I picked the wrong ball. Considering the wicket, as a top-order batter I should've left the ball alone. It was my misjudgment," he added.

Liton has been looking short of confidence in recent times, getting dropped from the squad for the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

After his shocking dismissal in the second innings, questions are being raised about whether the team should continue carrying Liton or give the batter a break to regain his form.

Shanto, however, feels that Liton needs the support of the team and will soon hit his strides once again.

"When Liton wasn't picked for the last ODI, it was because we were thinking about giving him a break. It's because he is a really important player. He is still one of the best batters in the team. Yes, he has had a few bad innings. We should stand by him during this period. The coaching staff and all the players are supporting him. He is thinking about it himself. I'm really optimistic that Liton will do well in the next match.

"I don't think there is any need to talk too much about that dismissal. If he had connected, there wouldn't be any such talks. An out is out. But Liton and the batting coach will definitely plan to make sure that such a dismissal doesn't happen again."