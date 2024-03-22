Shakib expected to play in second Test

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is expected to play the second Test of the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, slated to begin from March 30 in Chattogram.

If Shakib is fit enough to play, he would be available for the second Test, a top BCB official confirmed yesterday.

"We are expecting him [Shakib] to be available in the second Test and are now waiting for his call," said the official, who did not want to be named.

Sources said that Shakib was in favour of playing both Tests, but his fitness issues saw him opt to start in the Dhaka Premier League instead.

Shakib did not take part in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka after missing the New Zealand tour before he played for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. The last Test he played was in April last year against Ireland at home.

With Bangladesh missing Mushfiqur Rahim's batting in the Test series due to a finger injury, Shakib's return would bolster the batting unit and his all-round abilities will help with the make-up of the side.