Changes imminent but Tigers optimistic

Bangladesh play Sri Lanka in the third and final series-deciding ODI in Chattogram today, with questions remaining over what the Tigers' line-up could be for the pivotal contest. The Tigers started the series with a convincing six-wicket win before the visitors bounced back with a three-wicket victory in the second game.

Star opener Liton Das was dropped from the squad for the final ODI, owing to underperforming in the first two matches during which he could not even open his account. He has been replaced by Jaker Ali Anik, who shone in the prior T20I series.

Liton's expulsion means the final ODI is likely to see a new opening pair in action for Bangladesh, with any one of Anamul Haque or Tanzid Hasan Tamim getting a nod to partner up with Soumya Sarkar.

Anamul yesterday was out for a net session with Soumya and the right-hander is likely to come into the lineup.

Bangladesh will also be missing the services of in-form pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, forced out of the squad due to a hamstring injury. His injury, however, opens up a chance for Mustafizur Rahman to return to the lineup after sitting out the first two ODIs.

Questions could be asked about Mustafizur who has not had the kind of performances in white-ball cricket lately that are usually expected of him. Hasan Mahmud has been drafted in the side as Sakib's replacement but Mustafizur, who had a good session in the nets yesterday, could be the one trusted for this game.

To the bowlers' relief, condition-wise, things could be far more balanced in the third ODI with it being a day game. The dew factor had led to challenges for bowlers for both sides in the first two matches which were day-night affairs.

"In the last match, our pacers took three wickets in the first 10 overs, which was an advantage. We couldn't get a breakthrough later. You know the dew is very important here. We, the spinners, did not get any help," Mehedi Hasan Miraz said in the pre-match press conference yesterday.

Another change in the bowling department could see left-arm spinner Taijul Islam make way for leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. Taijul has had a difficult time in the first two ODIs, scalping just a solitary wicket while giving away runs at a hefty economy of 7.40 runs. He was only given five overs in the second ODI.

Moreover, Rishad brings in a bit more batting expertise down the order, something the team management is looking for in the absence of Sakib, who is also more than just capable of wielding the willow.

"The big thing is he can play big shots, he has that ability. We are thinking that way. I have talked with him, the team management has as well. He has been given the opportunity to bat in the nets so that he can mentally prepare himself," Miraz said about Rishad.

Despite a number of changes imminent before a crucial tie, Miraz was confident that the Tigers were a "hundred percent hopeful" of clinching a win and the series.

However, the Sri Lanka side will also see a major change as their lead pacer Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out of the rest of the tour, also including two Tests later this month, due to a hamstring injury.