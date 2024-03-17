Madushanka out of remainder of Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka will not further take part in the ongoing Bangladesh tour as the bowler will return to Sri Lanka to start rehabilitation work after suffering an injury during the 2nd ODI, said a press release from the Sri Lanka Cricket today.

Madushanka, who left the field during the second ODI while bowling, has suffered a left hamstring injury, as confirmed by an MRI scan performed on the player.

The left-arm pacer had taken two wickets each in both matches.

The two teams play the all-important third ODI tomorrow with the series tied at 1-1.