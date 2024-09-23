Grieving family dealt double blow by barbaric viral video

A family in mourning made a gruesome discovery on Saturday, more than a month after they suffered an irreparable loss.

Reeling from the violent death of a loved one in Chattogram on August 14, when there was still a law and order vacuum in the country, they saw on social media just how cruel the last few moments of his life were.

The 20-second viral video showed the limp body of a young man, held up only by his hands which were tied to two poles. A crowd of of young men were singing a local song and dancing around him, seemingly taking pleasure in a life slipping away before their eyes.

More than a month after the ruthless killing, the incident gained widespread notoriety after the video was posted on Facebook on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Md Shahadat Hossain, 24, a resident of the BRTC area's Boiler Colony under Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram. Originally from Nadna village in Noakhali's Sonaimuri upazila, Shahadat worked at a fruit shop in the city.

The location of the assault was confirmed by police to be under the Akhtaruzzaman flyover, near Sholoshahar No 2 Gate area in port city.

Police found Shahadat unconscious with multiple injuries in Probortak area of the port city on the night of August 14. He was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The following day, Shahadat's uncle, Md Harun, filed a case with the Panchlaish Police Station, naming unknown persons as suspects. The motive for the murder or any prior disputes were not mentioned in the report.

According to the case statement, Shahadat had left home around 2:00pm on August 13, telling his wife that he would return by 7:00pm. When he didn't come home and his phone was switched off, his wife Sharmin Akter began looking for him. It was not until the next evening that Harun saw a post on Facebook showing Shahadat's body lying near the Badna Shah Mia shrine in the city's Probortak intersection.

More than a month later, when the video went viral, Shahadat's family identified him and found out how he was killed.

Panchlaish Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Solaiman said, "After the video went viral, Shahadat's wife confirmed that the person in it was Shahadat. We located the crime scene and collected CCTV footage from the area."

The investigation is ongoing, the OC said, adding that police are trying to determine the motive behind the murder and identify those responsible.