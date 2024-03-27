Shakib scores half-century after Test call-up

Shakib Al Hasan will play the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram, starting on March 30, with some form with the bat after scoring a fluent half-century in the Dhaka Premier League match on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old all-rounder was called up for the second Test yesterday after the hosts were thrashed by 328 runs in the first Test in Sylhet.

Batting at No 3 for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Shakib scored 53 off 65 deliveries against Gazi Group Cricketers in their match in BKSP. He was taken out by Gaffar, falling to a caught behind dismissal as Sheikh Jamal posted 233 runs.

Shakib had scored 19 and 34 in the previous two matches in the DPL this season, taking four wickets in total in the two games.

He will be leaving for Chattogram, along with pacer Hasan Mahmud, tomorrow to join the rest of the squad for the second Test.

Shakib had last played a Test match in April 2023 while his last international match was in the ODI World Cup in November last year.