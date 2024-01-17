Allen equals Zazai’s world record of 16 sixes

Opener Finn Allen smashed a record 137 off 62 deliveries as New Zealand set Pakistan a 225-run target in the third Twenty20 international in Dunedin on Wednesday.

It was the highest score by a New Zealander in a T20 international, surpassing the previous best of 123 set by Brendon McCullum, and it equalled the world record of 16 sixes in an innings held by Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

He was particularly harsh on Haris Rauf, taking 27 off one over with three sixes, two fours and a single.

Allen's whirlwind knock put New Zealand in a strong position to wrap up the five-match series with two games to spare and maintain their unbeaten record at Dunedin's University Oval.

After the early dismissal of Devon Conway for seven, Allen and Tim Seifert put on 125 for the second wicket, with Seifert only contributing 31 as he opted for singles to keep the hard-hitting opener on strike.

The umpires had to call for replacement balls three times, after Allen smacked missiles out of the ground.

The opener was eventually undone in the 18th over when he was bowled by an off-cutter from Zaman Khan, who then applauded the New Zealand batsman as he left the field.