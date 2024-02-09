Warner slams 70 as Australia power to 213-7 in 1st West Indies T20

David Warner slammed 70 off 36 balls in his 100th Twenty20 international to help propel Australia to 213-7 in the opening clash against the West Indies on Friday.

After being sent into bat on a windy and cold evening in Hobart, Australia crunched 77 in the six-over powerplay to set the tone.

Warner, who became only the third man after New Zealand's Ross Taylor and India's Virat Kohli to play 100 internationals in each format, was in the zone from the start.

He smacked five boundaries from his first 10 balls, including four in Jason Holder's opening over.

The 37-year-old brought up his 25th T20 half-century off just 22 balls to send a clear message to selectors that he plans to be in contention for the World Cup later this year.

He was eventually out for 70 to a slower Alzarri Joseph delivery, gloving to Nicolas Pooran behind the stumps to end a knock that produced 12 fours and a six.

With Travis Head and Steve Smith rested for the series, Josh Inglis opened with Warner and was equally aggressive in thumping 39 off 25.

He was finally removed by Holder, handing Rovman Powell a simple catch at mid-off to leave Australia at 93-1 after eight overs.

Mitchell Marsh was dealing with a bout of Covid in the lead-up and used a separate dressing room to the rest of the team.

But he showed few ill effects, hitting a giant six off Andre Russell to help Australia reach 110-1 at the halfway mark before being caught behind off Joseph for 16.

When Warner departed, the run rate eased with Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell out cheaply before and Tim David took up the mantle with an explosive unbeaten 37 off 17 balls.