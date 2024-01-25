Bangladeshi umpire Saikat red-faced after 'odd decision' in Aus-WI 2nd Test

Sharfuddoula Saikat signaling a decision getting overturned on Day one of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies in Adelaide today. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat had a false-start to his first outing as a neutral on-field umpire today, handing out an 'odd decision' on the opening day of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies in Adelaide.

Saikat stood at the bowler's end in the second over of the day-night Test. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood hit visiting captain Kraigg Brathwaite on the pads in his first delivery, went up for an appeal and Saikat raised his index finger to signal out.

Brathwaite sent the decision upstairs and the replay showed a very big inside edge before the ball struck the pads. The decision, rightfully, got overturned.

Brathwaite given out but an immediate review reveals a big inside edge #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/xmefBsSG4V— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 25, 2024

"Not a great start for the umpiring side of the things. A very healthy inside-edge ... it was an odd decision," Kiwi commentator Ian Smith said on the air.

Saikat, however, recovered well after the early mistake, as two more of his decisions were reviewed on the day, but were upheld by the third umpire.

Saikat had earlier stood as the third umpire in the first Test. He is the second Bangladeshi umpire to stand as a neutral umpire in Tests after Enamul Haque, who officiated a Test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe in Napier in 2012.

The visitors finished the day's play on 266-8.