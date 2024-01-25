Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jan 25, 2024 06:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 07:19 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladeshi umpire Saikat red-faced after 'odd decision' in Aus-WI 2nd Test

Star Sports Desk
Thu Jan 25, 2024 06:35 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 07:19 PM
Sharfuddoula Saikat
Sharfuddoula Saikat signaling a decision getting overturned on Day one of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies in Adelaide today. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat had a false-start to his first outing as a neutral on-field umpire today, handing out an 'odd decision' on the opening day of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies in Adelaide.

Saikat stood at the bowler's end in the second over of the day-night Test. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood hit visiting captain Kraigg Brathwaite on the pads in his first delivery, went up for an appeal and Saikat raised his index finger to signal out.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Brathwaite sent the decision upstairs and the replay showed a very big inside edge before the ball struck the pads. The decision, rightfully, got overturned.

"Not a great start for the umpiring side of the things. A very healthy inside-edge ... it was an odd decision," Kiwi commentator Ian Smith said on the air.

Saikat, however, recovered well after the early mistake, as two more of his decisions were reviewed on the day, but were upheld by the third umpire.

Saikat had earlier stood as the third umpire in the first Test. He is the second Bangladeshi umpire to stand as a neutral umpire in Tests after Enamul Haque, who officiated a Test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe in Napier in 2012.

The visitors finished the day's play on 266-8.

Related topic:
cricketSharfuddoula ShaikatWest IndiesAustraliaTest cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Snubbed by selectors, Bravo steps away from cricket

Australian Test team

Australia overtake India to top Test team rankings

2w ago

Saikat gets deserved recognition

West Indies all out for 188 in first Test v Australia

1w ago

'Did not talk' to Shakib, says Tamim

5d ago
হাছান মাহমুদ
|বাংলাদেশ

অর্থনীতি অনুকূলে থাকলে এয়ারবাসের ১০ উড়োজাহাজ কিনবে বাংলাদেশ: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী হাছান মাহমুদ জানিয়েছেন, দেশের অর্থনীতি সায় দিলে ইউরোপীয় কোম্পানি এয়ারবাসের ১০টি উড়োজাহাজ কিনবে বাংলাদেশ।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘মামলা-হামলা সয়ে গেছে, নতুন কিছু আমাদের দমাতে পারবে না’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification