India series transformed Tigresses’ mindset, says Joty

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty said that the India series saw the team's mindset transform, and along with that, people's mindset is also changing.

Bangladesh take on Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Joty, while speaking at the pre-match press conference, spoke about the mindset changing since the India series where they drew 1-1 with the nail-biting third ODI ending in a tie.

"Definitely I think it [mindset] changed in everyone. India is the kind of team, that if you perform against them, you are in focus in world cricket. I would say it was a positive for us. People now know who Marufa [Akter] is or who is Nahida [Akter]. Recently Nahida has bowled outstandingly and she was in the ODI team of the year. So individually, players are coming into focus. So I would say that series helped us turn around plus our popularity increased," Joty said.

"When we were playing against India, the journalists' questions were like, 'Will you be able to win or what will happen', but today it feels like a success that we will be playing Australia and no-one is asking that question. Questions have been about how good it will be to win. That's a success," she added.

Joty said there are differences in the facilities that the women's team are getting compared to the men's team, but that their team was garnering focus was evident. She also talked about the new sponsorship deal the BCB had struck with Coca-Cola as something that would help create opportunities in women's game.

"Obviously, to do well against them [Australia] we have to play our best. The facilities and focus they get, there is no difference there with men's cricket [in Australia]. There is a lot of difference in our country in that regard but we will say that we have been doing well. For the first time we have a sponsor which is good sign that people aren't taking us lightly and taking us seriously.

"Even the media is focusing on us and previously when we were playing a series, there was no such media presence. So new opportunities are being created in women's cricket and with that I am hoping that number of new players will increase. They will know there are facilities and they can support their families through this," she added.