New Zealand set Australia target of 279 to win second Test

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on day three of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

New Zealand were dismissed for 372 in their second innings after tea on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Christchurch on Sunday, setting the visitors a victory target of 279.

Rachin Ravindra hit the high score of 82 for the Black Caps before being caught behind off the bowling of Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who took 4-62.

The highest successful fourth-innings run chase in a Test at Hagley Oval was the 285-8 New Zealand scored to beat Sri Lanka last year.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after last week's victory in Wellington.