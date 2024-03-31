Tigresses keen to 'restore confidence' in Australia T20Is

Bangladesh have another tough nut to crack as the Tigresses take on Australia in a three-match women's T20I series, beginning at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

The hosts will look to rebound from their disappointment in the preceding three ODIs against the same oppositions, especially from the batting side of things, having failed to register a single instance of three-digit total.

For Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty, the team's objective is to "restore the confidence" for now after "unacceptable" recent outcomes.

"The most important thing at the moment is to restore the confidence of the team. First of all, we will definitely not want to make the same mistakes we did in the ODI series. The ODI results are unacceptable," Joty told reporters in the pre-match press conference yesterday.

Restoring morale aside, Joty and Co will seek to settle for the right combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in September-October this year at home.

"I reckon the less tinkering we do the better for us… India series is upcoming and then more teams will play us, so we have to start being clear about our roles from now," Joty concluded.

Asked how she views the gulf of difference between them and Australia -- the most successful team in T20 World Cup history, with six titles to their credit -- Joty said, "We don't get to play with them. The way they [Australia] play cricket, the facilities they have - the difference is a lot."