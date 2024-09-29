Women's T20 WC 2024
Star Sports Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 05:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 05:53 PM

Most Viewed

Women's T20 WC 2024

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

Star Sports Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 05:44 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 05:53 PM

The ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20. The 23-match event will feature the top 10 teams, split into two groups of five, competing across two venues: the Dubai International Stadium and the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

GROUPS
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Group B: Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

FORMAT
After the teams play in a single round-robin format in the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, where the group winners will face the second-placed teams from the opposite groups, before the title decider in Dubai.

FULL FIXTURES [All timings are as per Bangladesh Time]

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 4 PM

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 8 PM

4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 4 PM

4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 8 PM

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 4 PM

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 8 PM

6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 4 PM

6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 8 PM

7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 8 PM

8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 8 PM

9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 4 PM

9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 8 PM

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 8 PM

11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 8 PM

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 4 PM

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 8 PM

13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 4 PM

13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah, 8 PM

14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 8 PM

15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai, 8 PM

17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai, 8 PM

18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 8 PM

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai, 8 PM
 

Related topic:
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024cricketICC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Namibia batter becomes first to retire out in a T20 WC match

3m ago

T20 World Cup purely set up for India: Vaughan

3m ago

England, Pakistan players head to World Cup with improved rankings

4m ago

Wood told not to lift kids up after injury

4d ago

Rain washes out second day of Kanpur Test

1d ago
ডিএমপি কমিশনার মো. মাইনুল হাসান
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কারাগার থেকে মুক্ত শীর্ষ অপরাধীরা পুলিশি নজরদারিতে: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

তারা নতুন করে অপরাধে জড়িত হলে আইনগত ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে বলে জানান ডিএমপি কমিশনার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সিলেট-সুনামগঞ্জে বজ্রপাতে ৬ জনের মৃত্যু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে