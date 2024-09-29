ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

The ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20. The 23-match event will feature the top 10 teams, split into two groups of five, competing across two venues: the Dubai International Stadium and the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

GROUPS

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

FORMAT

After the teams play in a single round-robin format in the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, where the group winners will face the second-placed teams from the opposite groups, before the title decider in Dubai.

FULL FIXTURES [All timings are as per Bangladesh Time]

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 4 PM

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 8 PM

4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 4 PM

4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 8 PM

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 4 PM

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 8 PM

6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 4 PM

6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 8 PM

7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 8 PM

8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 8 PM

9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 4 PM

9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 8 PM

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 8 PM

11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 8 PM

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 4 PM

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 8 PM

13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 4 PM

13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah, 8 PM

14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 8 PM

15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai, 8 PM

17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai, 8 PM

18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 8 PM

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai, 8 PM

