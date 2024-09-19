Bangladesh bet on new blood

It was a dream-come-true moment yesterday for Taj Nehar, who earned a spot in the 15-member Bangladesh squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to run from October 3–20 in the UAE.

The 26-year-old batter is one of two uncapped cricketers, alongside all-rounder Disha Biswas, set to feature for the Tigresses in the tournament's ninth edition.

"I actually can't express my feelings in words… I've never toured with the national team before," Taj expressed her delight to The Daily Star over phone from Colombo, where she's touring with the A team.

"I hope to live up to their expectations and bring success for the country... My family members are really happy. They are praying for the success of our team," she added.

Taj, who hails from Patuakhali and began taking cricket seriously in 2014 after joining Clemon Indira Road Cricket Academy, has been a regular face in domestic cricket, having represented Khelaghar SKS, Mohammedan SC, and Abahani Limited in various editions of the Women's Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (WDPL).

During the last WDPL, she scored 234 runs in eight innings for Khelaghar, delivering top performances against sides like Abahani (45 runs) and BKSP (92 runs). Taj also impressed in the recent Women's National Cricket League with a quick-fire fifty, and her unbeaten 44-ball 54-run innings, featuring five sixes, led to her selection in the 'A' team's Sri Lanka tour.

The emergence of players like Taj and Disha just before the mega event has come at the expense of veterans in Rumana Ahmed and Salma Khatun.

While 33-year-old Rumana struggled to make an impact in the three games in the Asia Cup this year, Salma is a spent force in the national setup.

"Taj Nehar has replaced her [Rumana]. She is a good striker of the ball and can provide strong support in the middle order... Salma is not being considered at the moment. It has been a year since she was with the team," said Sazzad Ahmed Shipon, chief selector of the women's wing, at a press conference yesterday, adding that the duo have been offered to play a farewell match and future roles within the cricket board, such as coaching or umpiring.

"We have personally talked to them on behalf of the cricket board. If they want to play their last game, we will welcome them. We will be able to bid farewell to them by giving them an opportunity to play a match. We have also said that they can try in the cricket board and it can be coaching or umpiring. They are thinking about it. They might play this year and after that I don't think so," Sazzad informed.

The Tigresses will begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland on 3 October -- the opening fixture of the 10-team event -- in a Group B match in Sharjah. They are expected to leave for the UAE on 26 September.