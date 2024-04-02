Tigresses suffer heavy defeat despite Trishna hattrick

Despite a record hattrick from left-arm pacer Fariha Trishna, Bangladesh suffered a 58-run defeat against six-time T20 world champions Australia in the second T20I in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Trishna took her second hattrick of her fledgling career -- becoming only the third player to do so in Women's T20Is -- as Australia were restricted to 161 for eight at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium .

Fariha had taken a hattrick on her debut T20I during the 2022 Asia Cup game against Malaysia in Sylhet. Today the pacer bagged Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molinuex and Beth Mooney off the last three deliveries of the innings to finish with four for 19 in four overs as Australia posted 161 for eight.

In reply, Bangladesh managed 103 runs losing nine wickets in 20 overs, with opener Dilara Akter scoring a team-high 27.

Bangladesh had lost the first match of the three-match series by 10 wickets.