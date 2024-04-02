Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:09 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:20 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigresses suffer heavy defeat despite Trishna hattrick

Star Sports Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:09 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:20 PM
Fariha Trishna's record hattrick against Australia

Despite a record hattrick from left-arm pacer Fariha Trishna, Bangladesh suffered a 58-run defeat against six-time T20 world champions Australia in the second T20I in Mirpur on Tuesday. 

Trishna took her second hattrick of her fledgling career -- becoming only the third player to do so in Women's T20Is -- as Australia were restricted to 161 for eight at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium .

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fariha had taken a hattrick on her debut T20I during the 2022 Asia Cup game against Malaysia in Sylhet. Today the pacer bagged Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molinuex and Beth Mooney off the last three deliveries of the innings to finish with four for 19 in four overs as Australia posted 161 for eight.

In reply, Bangladesh managed 103 runs losing nine wickets in 20 overs, with opener Dilara Akter scoring a team-high 27. 

Bangladesh had lost the first match of the three-match series by 10 wickets. 

Related topic:
Fariha TrishnaDilara AkterWomen's T20IBangladeshAustralia
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh staring at heavy defeat

1w ago

Fahima intends to rely on strength to stifle Aussies

1w ago

Latham hauls New Zealand back into 2nd Test against Australia

3w ago
Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib expected to play in second Test

1w ago

Late bowling fireworks from NZ rock Australia's run chase

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মানুষ যেভাবে বাঁচতে চায় পারছে না, আইনের শাসন পাচ্ছি না কোথাও: ড. ইউনূস

‘আমার মাঝে মাঝে দুঃখ হয় এটা নিয়ে, সারা দুনিয়া বাংলাদেশ থেকে শিখতে চায়। আমাদের গৌরব বোধ করার কথা। তা না করে আমরা এমন কাজ করছি, যেন একটা পাপের কাজ করে ফেলেছি আমরা।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

রমজানে কোনো জিনিসের দাম আর বাড়েনি, দ্রব্যমূল্য এখন নিম্নমুখী: বাণিজ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X