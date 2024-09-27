Peace-Sensitive Tourism Can Transform Bangladesh

One of the central tenets of peace-sensitive tourism is community-based tourism, which directly involves local populations in the planning and managing of tourism activities. PHOTO: DRIK NEWS

Tourism is often heralded as a powerful engine for economic growth, and Bangladesh is no exception. From the Sundarbans to the tea gardens of Sylhet, the country's breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and renowned hospitality, position it as a promising destination. However, while tourism offers substantial economic potential, its benefits are not universally positive. Poorly managed tourism can exacerbate social inequalities and deepen divisions, working against its potential as a unifying force. This is where the concept of "peace-sensitive tourism" becomes critical. By embracing this approach, Bangladesh can stimulate economic growth and promote social justice, human rights, and sustainable development. This fosters national harmony and aligns with the global vision of tourism as a catalyst for peace, as emphasised by the World Tourism Day 2024 theme: Tourism and Peace.

Tourism already plays a significant role in Bangladesh's economy. According to recent data, the sector has generated thousands of jobs, spurred infrastructure development, and contributed substantially to the national GDP. However, the distribution of tourism's benefits is far from equitable. Large businesses often capture the lion's share of the revenue in many popular destinations, while local communities see only a tiny portion of the economic gains. Moreover, marginalised groups, including women and youth, often have limited access to opportunities within the tourism sector. This imbalance poses a challenge to achieving both economic equity and social harmony.

Peace-sensitive tourism addresses these disparities by prioritising social justice and non-violent conflict resolution within the tourism industry. It advocates for including local communities in decision-making processes and ensures that tourism revenues benefit those most affected by the industry. By doing so, tourism can become a force for positive social change and economic equity.

One of the central tenets of peace-sensitive tourism is community-based tourism, which directly involves local populations in the planning and managing of tourism activities. This model ensures that local communities benefit economically, empowering them through meaningful participation. Such initiatives can be observed in places like the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the Sundarbans in Bangladesh.

In the Chittagong Hill Tracts, local communities have developed eco-tourism projects that invite visitors to experience the region's natural beauty and unique cultural heritage while supporting the livelihoods of indigenous people. For example, homestays in tribal villages offer tourists an authentic cultural experience and generate income for local families. Similarly, in the Sundarbans, guided tours led by local boatmen allow visitors to explore the world's largest mangrove forest and learn about conservation efforts for the endangered Royal Bengal Tigers. These community-based models help distribute tourism's economic benefits more equitably, promoting social justice and poverty reduction.

Another critical aspect of peace-sensitive tourism is creating job opportunities for underrepresented groups, including women, youth, and marginalised communities. In Bangladesh, women's participation in the tourism industry remains low, mainly due to cultural norms and limited access to education and training. Peace-sensitive tourism seeks to address these barriers by offering targeted education and training programs that empower women to pursue roles in hospitality management, tour guiding, and other areas of the tourism sector.

Initiatives have been launched in Cox's Bazar to train women as tour guides and hotel staff, providing them sustainable incomes and improving their families' financial stability. Similarly, vocational training programmes targeting youth can help reduce unemployment and foster economic independence. Inclusive tourism boosts economic opportunities and enhances social stability and cohesion.

Sustainability is another critical component of peace-sensitive tourism. In many parts of Bangladesh, unchecked tourism has led to environmental degradation and the depletion of natural resources, exacerbating poverty and social tensions. By promoting responsible resource management and eco-friendly practices, tourism can become a tool for long-term economic stability and ecological conservation.

In the Sundarbans, community-based eco-tourism initiatives have successfully promoted sustainable development. In partnership with conservation organisations, local tour operators have implemented practices that minimise environmental impact while providing alternative livelihoods for residents. For example, mangrove reforestation efforts and eco-tours help preserve the Sundarbans' unique ecosystem while generating jobs for local villagers. Peace-sensitive tourism addresses the root causes of poverty by aligning tourism with environmental conservation and promoting a more equitable society.

The successful implementation of peace-sensitive tourism in Bangladesh requires the active involvement of multiple stakeholders, including the government, private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and civil society.

The government is crucial in promoting peace-sensitive tourism through policy and regulatory measures. To ensure that tourism benefits local communities and supports economic equity, the government could provide financial incentives for community-based tourism projects, such as low-interest loans or tax breaks. Furthermore, policies should encourage ethical marketing practices that respect cultural heritage and human rights, avoiding exploiting or misrepresenting local communities.

Private enterprises in the tourism and hospitality sectors also have a significant role to play. By adopting corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, hotels and tour operators can support local communities, promote fair wages, and create employment opportunities for marginalised groups. For instance, some hotels in Dhaka have started sourcing food and handicrafts directly from local farmers and artisans, providing them with stable markets and fair prices.

NGOs and civil society organisations are essential in raising awareness about peace-sensitive tourism and building capacity within local communities. Through training programs, advocacy, and research, they can help ensure that tourism development aligns with social justice and economic equity goals.

However, the path to implementing peace-sensitive tourism in Bangladesh has challenges. One significant issue is the lack of awareness among tourists and industry stakeholders regarding the importance of peace-sensitive practices. Many travelers are unaware of how their choices impact local communities, and businesses may prioritise short-term profits over long-term sustainability and equity.

Economic pressures pose further challenges. The drive for rapid expansion in the tourism sector can lead to practices undermining peace-sensitive principles. Addressing these issues will require strong public-private partnerships and robust community engagement programmes. By working together, stakeholders can develop strategies that balance tourism growth with the need for equitable and sustainable practices.

Peace-sensitive tourism has the potential to transform Bangladesh by promoting economic equity, social justice, and sustainable development. It offers a pathway to involving local communities in tourism, creating inclusive job opportunities, and preserving the country's unique natural and cultural heritage. Achieving this vision will require concerted efforts from policymakers, industry players, and society.

As Bangladesh moves forward, supporting community-based tourism initiatives, prioritising sustainable practices, and investing in education and training for underrepresented groups is essential. By embracing peace-sensitive tourism, Bangladesh can develop its tourism sector as a force for good, fostering peace and equity for all. In a world where tourism is increasingly viewed as a means of building bonds and promoting understanding, Bangladesh has the opportunity to set a powerful example. This aligns with the global vision of World Tourism Day 2024's slogan, "Tourism and Peace." With the right strategies and a solid commitment to inclusive growth, tourism can become a transformative tool for ensuring a brighter, more equitable future.

Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam is Assistant Professor of Marketing at BRAC Business School, BRAC University. He can be reached at [email protected]

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

