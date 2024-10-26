Travelling vegetarian? It’s easier than your meat-loving friends think

Travelling when you cannot eat certain foods can be hard, but that should not hinder you from exploring all that the world has to offer. It may seem daunting to travel as a vegetarian from a distance, but in fact, it is not as difficult as it may appear. Travelling as a vegetarian may be pleasant and easy if you consider a few essential points.

Delve into the local culinary culture

The first step in planning a trip as a vegetarian is learning about the local cuisine. Do most people consume a lot of meat, or is there a good variety of grains and greens? If you search around on enough travel websites, you can locate several posts on the local food.

It is also a good idea to ask friends or family who have been to the destination that you are visiting for some detailed information on the cuisine. By doing so, you will also be able to manage the cost of your vegetarian meals beforehand.

Master different vegetarianism vocabularies

Knowing a few vegetarian-related terms in the local language where you will be visiting might come in useful whether you are relying on the phrases provided by your tour guide or using the advanced translation capabilities of Google Translate.

"I am a vegetarian; I do not eat meat; I consume only plants, like fruits, vegetables, and so on." is an example of a sentence you could keep in your notes or simply memorise. This way, you could get help and advice from people who live there, if your prior planning does not work out.

Be your own chef

If the vegetarian alternatives at the restaurants you visit are few because the local cuisine is heavy on meat, you may want to think about renting a house with a kitchen and preparing some of your own meals.

One of the most convenient features of the internet is the ability to filter listings of accommodations for a variety of locations that include a kitchen in different travel sites. Because of this, buying groceries and cooking at the destination could be a breeze.

Snacks on the go

Similar to how making your own meals at home may support your healthy eating choices, bringing snacks on trips can be really helpful. This is of utmost importance if you plan on being in a remote area without many food alternatives, particularly ones that cater to vegetarians.

In order to hold yourself over until your next meal, try snacking on some chips, bread, chocolate, fruit, or nuts. Before leaving, throw a few hearty snacks in your purse or bag.

Eateries that welcome vegetarians

Seek vegetarian-friendly eateries while you are away by perusing travel apps and reading blog entries by other vegetarians. A plethora of new eateries are now springing up as a result of the global rising popularity of vegetarianism.

In some vegetarian eateries, you may get faux meats, which resemble meat in texture but are really prepared from mushrooms and vegetables. You can be in for quite the culinary adventure, needless to say!