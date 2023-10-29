8 empowering tips for women embracing solo travel adventures

Whether you identify as an extrovert or an introvert, there is nothing like embarking on your first (or tenth!) solo trip. Making your own plan without having to adhere to anyone else's schedule or preferences has a certain appeal. Being on the road by yourself opens up opportunities and accidental meetings that might not occur if you were travelling with a buddy, loved one, or a group. As fun as solo travelling can be, keeping some small tips in mind can make the trip even more worthwhile.

Do your research

Before jetting off to parts unknown, it is essential to do some research. Familiarise yourself with your destination's culture, customs, and local laws. Knowing what to expect can ease any pre-trip jitters. Plus, it helps you blend in and respect the local way of life, ensuring a smoother experience.

Photo: Sayma Rahman

Stay connected

Safety is a top priority when travelling alone. Keep your family and friends in the loop about your whereabouts. Share your itinerary, flight details, and accommodation information with someone you trust. In the age of technology, staying connected is easier than ever, so make use of apps like WhatsApp, Google Maps, and local emergency numbers for added security.

Pack wisely

Do not bring your entire closet, that's what shopping abroad is for! Lighten your load with versatile, mix-and-match clothing that complements the weather of the country you are visiting. Do not forget the essentials like a universal adapter, a portable charger, and a first-aid kit.

Photo: Sayma Rahman

Trust your instincts

Your gut feeling is your best travel companion. Trust your gut feelings, and if something does not feel right, do not be afraid to adjust your plans. Always prioritise safety.

Photo: Sayma Rahman

Dine solo

Eating alone can be a delicious adventure in itself. Do not be shy about dining solo. Try local cuisine, savour the flavours, and strike up conversations with fellow diners or the waitstaff. Food is a universal language that brings people together.

Accommodation

Choose accommodations that offer a balance of comfort and security. Hostels, guesthouses, and well-rated hotels are great options. Read reviews and trust the wisdom of your local solo female traveller community when making your selection.

Photo: Sayma Rahman

Document your journey

Capture the moments that take your breath away, and not just for the 'Gram. Keep a travel journal to record your thoughts, experiences, and personal growth. It's an incredible way to reflect on your solo journey and cherish the memories for years to come.

Learn from challenges

Challenges are an integral part of any journey, and solo travel is no exception. Embrace them as opportunities for personal growth. Whether it's a missed train, a language barrier, or getting lost in a maze of streets, every challenge is a lesson in disguise.

Remember, solo travel for women is not about being fearless, it's about feeling the fear and doing it anyway. With the right preparation and a dash of courage, your solo adventure will be an unforgettable, empowering experience. So, pack your bags and go conquer the world, one adventure at a time.