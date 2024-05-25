Don't fall behind! 5 things everyone must do in their 20s

The twenties can be a confusing time for most people. Adulting is a fairly new concept for them and you end up having to make decisions that you did not think you would have to, ever!

Here are 5 things that everyone in their 20s must do to make their lives slightly easier.

Stay fit for a better tomorrow

During your 20s, you can eat whatever you want and it probably will not have much of an effect on you. Not maintaining a proper sleep routine or not exercising may seem pretty normal and will not bother your daily life. Or, so you think!

When you reach the 30s, your actions will start to reflect on your health. The processed food and sedentary lifestyle may lead to diabetes or heart conditions; the lack of sleep may lead you to have low energy levels; and will continue to affect your sleep pattern in the long run.

In order to have a healthier future, you must ensure that you live a healthy and fit lifestyle now!

Set your goals

You must try and decide what your goals are in life. Whether you want to go abroad, work in an MNC, or try to change your career path, your 20s is the perfect time to set that goal and work towards it.

Your goals should not just be about your career, but you should also try to work on your personal goals. It could be anything from learning a new language, taking up gardening, or even just taking care of your family — you should know what you want and your ultimate goal.

While setting targets is important and will help you in making plans, always keep in mind that things can change and so can your goals and that is fine too.

Start saving

Worrying about finances may not seem all that important in your 20s. However, you must think about the future and start saving. It does not matter how big or how little you add to your savings every month. It is okay if you start with a small amount, but you must start saving money from your very first salary.

The small amount that you save every month eventually adds up to a large figure, which you may end up needing when you least expect it.

Take a solo trip

Taking a solo trip may not be that easy with your job, family, and other commitments. However, it is highly advised that you take a solo trip in your 20s to discover and connect with your inner self.

Being in a new place by yourself helps you discover things you probably did not know about yourself. Meeting new people and exploring a new place will help you connect with your inner self and can help give you a clearer picture of what you truly want from your life.

Know that you come first

At the pace that the world is moving forward, you often forget to look into your own needs and wants. The "hustle culture" that we all are a part of may lead you to always put your career first, which can sometimes take away from your social or family life.

You must set your boundaries and prioritise what is important for you amidst all that goes on around you. While building your career in your 20s is crucial, do not forget to build relationships too, especially one with yourself.

Make sure you take care of your mental health and take time for yourself to do things that you enjoy.