Govt extends tenure of Rab DG and SB chief

The government has extended the tenure of Rapid Action Battalion Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman and Special Branch Chief Golam Rasul on a contractual basis.

The public administration ministry issued two separate notifications today confirming the extensions.

Shahidur was reappointed in the position of additional inspector general of police for five and a half months from October 1 while Rasul for six and half months from September 1.

Shahidur's tenure was last extended in September 2024 for one year.

According to the latest notifications, the post-retirement leave and related benefits of both officers have been suspended under Section 49 of the Public Service Act 2018. They will continue their duties on contract.

Currently, the inspector general of police and the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police are also serving on a contractual basis.