BTRC sets 10 Mbps as minimum 4G speed

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has approved a revised Quality of Service (QoS) benchmark, setting the minimum 4G download speed at 10 Mbps.

The new standard is higher than the 7 Mbps benchmark set in 2018 but lower than the 15 Mbps proposed in a draft QoS benchmark published in January.

Since 2022, the BTRC has also been citing 15 Mbps as the standard 4G download speed in various programmes and official documents.

The revised benchmark also reduces the minimum 4G upload speed to 2 Mbps, half of what was earlier proposed.

The new regulation was finalised at last week's commission meeting, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser with executive authority over the telecom and ICT ministry, said in a Facebook post today.

For the first time, the QoS framework will also apply to National Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) operators and internet service providers (ISPs), in addition to mobile operators.

The benchmarks introduce stricter requirements for both voice and data services. Call setup success rates must remain at 99 percent nationwide and 98 percent at district and upazila levels.

Call drop rates in 2G networks must not exceed one percent nationally and 1.5 percent in upazilas.

Drive tests will be carried out to ensure compliance, with operators required to maintain at least 98 percent success in voice call setups and limit call drops to two percent. For data services, 4G connection success must be at least 99 percent nationwide and 98.5 percent at district level.

The revised policy also introduces mandatory monthly reporting. Operators will now have to submit detailed performance reports under three categories: accessibility, retainability, and network integrity.

Breaching any of these regulations shall constitute an offence, and the person responsible shall be liable for administrative fines under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act, 2001, according to the draft.

"Through this initiative, greater transparency and accountability will be ensured regarding the quality of services provided by operators," Taiyeb said.

At the same time, he continued that weak coverage areas can be identified quickly, making it possible to resolve problems more effectively.

"The requirement of mandatory monthly reporting will create additional pressure on operators to maintain service quality, especially in rural and suburban areas where complaints about weak networks and frequent call drops remain high," he added.