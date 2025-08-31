Jamaat leaders meet chief adviser at Jamuna

Prof Yunus scheduled to meet NCP at 6:30pm and BNP at 7:30pm today

A four-member delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami entered the state guesthouse Jamuna this afternoon to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The delegation, led by Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer and former MP Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, arrived at 4:15pm, confirmed Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair.

Other members included Secretary General and former MP, Prof Mia Golam Porwar, and assistant secretaries general, Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad, also a former MP.

According to the Chief Adviser's press wing, Prof Yunus will hold separate meetings today with Jamaat, NCP, and BNP to discuss the current political situation and the upcoming election.

He is scheduled to meet NCP at 6:30pm and BNP at 7:30pm.

Political tension has heightened in recent days amid disagreements over the implementation of the July Charter, escalating further after Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur was injured in an attack on Friday night.