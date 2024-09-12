5 places in Asia to experience autumn like never before (No, really)

If you are seeking an immersive cultural journey to tick off your bucket list, then this is the perfect season for you to grab your backpack and set off on an adventure that will leave you awe-inspired. With the scorching summer heat behind and the chill of winter yet to arrive, autumn in Asia is the perfect season for delving into the tranquillity of nature.

So, here are 5 places to visit in Asia, where the magic of autumn is truly enchanting.

Photo: Collected / Supratik Deshmukh / Unsplash

Kausani, India

With more than 20 culturally diversified states and multiple union territories, India has so much to offer travellers looking for a quick getaway to serenity.

Kausani — often referred to as "The Switzerland of India" — is a picturesque hill station in the Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand. It is known for its mesmerising 300 km panoramic view of the distant snow-capped mountains.

As the season sets in, the surrounding forests and valleys of Kausani take on hues of gold creating a perfect setting for nature walks and treks. The clear sky offers unparalleled vistas of the majestic Himalayas, including peaks like Trishul, Nanda Devi, and Panchachuli.

Notable temples such as Bajinath and Rudrahari are located in caves — a major attraction for culture enthusiasts.

Photo: Collected / AXP Photography / Unsplash

Bukhara, Uzbekistan

For those in search of a blend of history and autumnal charm, Bukhara is an ideal destination.

The warm palette of the season complements the golden-medieval architecture of this ancient city. It is one of the best-preserved Islamic cities in the world with historically significant urban structures.

Bukhara, one of Uzbekistan's Silk Road cities, once served as a pivotal centre of trade between the east and the west of Central Asia.

The majestic Kalyan Minaret still rises above winding alleys of the city along with the historical domes and arches of ancient madrasas.

Lyab-i Hauz is a must-visit. It is a historical pool surrounded by grand mulberry trees that turn vibrant gold in autumn, offering an ethereal setting. Also, the locals harvesting cotton in the fields and the pleasantly serene weather make the outdoor bazaars a delight in this season.

Photo: Collected / AXP Photography / Unsplash

Nikko, Japan

Nikko is a UNESCO World Heritage site concealed in the mountains of north Tokyo, known for its historic temples and autumn colours. The maple trees blaze in shades of flaming crimson and gold around Nikko's temples transforming the entire area into a breath-taking autumn paradise.

The final resting place of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the Toshogu Shrine and Rinnoji Temple, adorned by majestic cedar trees, provides beautiful spots to enjoy both natural and historical beauty. The cascading water of Kegon Falls framed by vibrant fall foliage offers a truly memorable sight.

Plan your visit between late October and early November, when the fall colours are at their most spectacular form.

Photo: Collected / Brandon W / Unsplash

Thimphu, Bhutan

Tucked away in the heart of Bhutan, Thimphu offers a mesmerising blend of spiritual, traditional and natural splendour against the backdrop of the majestic Himalayas. Tshechu, the country's most iconic autumn festivals, make this time of year one of the best to visit. Filled with mask dances, music, and rituals, these festivals bring the streets alive with Bhutanese culture during September and October.

A hike to the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery is a must for a delightful adventure. Nestled on a cliff 900 meters above the valley floor, this revered monastery provides spectacular views of the surrounding autumn foliage, along with a sense of tranquillity and awe-inspiring beauty.

Photo: Collected / Harsh Aryan / Unsplash

Kolkata, India

The arrival of autumn, marked by the blooming of kashphool, signals the most awaited festival for Bengali — Durga Puja!

Kolkata becomes a vibrant canvas filled with intricately towering pandals with sounds of dhaks (traditional drums) and devotional songs during this time of the year.

The most revered place you can visit in Kolkata during Durga Puja is Kumartuli Park, a labyrinth of alleys, a settlement of hundreds of potters who make the idols of goddess Durga every year for a living. There are also other places you should not be missing such as the Baghbazar Sarbojonin Durgotsav, Mohammad Ali Park, Santosh Mitra Square, etc. where nature and people unite to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.