Inflation declined to 10.49 percent in August from 11.66 percent in July, according to data released today by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Food inflation eased to 11.36 percent in August, compared to 14.10 percent in July.

Non-food inflation increased slightly to 9.74 percent from 9.68 percent in July, according to the state-run statistical agency.

However, wages of unskilled workers grew slightly from 7.93 percent to 7.96 percent.