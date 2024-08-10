Stern action is needed to prevent robberies

Residents in many areas are having to spend nights in fear

We are worried about the surge in attempted robberies in recent times, with the residents in many neighbourhoods in Dhaka spending sleepless nights. According to a report by this daily, there has been a marked increase in such incidents in the capital's Uttara, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Basila, Adabor, Mirpur, Zigatola, Gulshan, Badda, Jatrabari, Old Dhaka, etc. Since Monday, when a mass uprising ousted the Sheikh Hasina government, each night came with robbery alerts on social media as well as reports of residents, led by students, patrolling their neighbourhoods with sticks in hand and even driving away criminal gangs wielding knives and machetes. Many robbers were also held.

This is but one fallout of the breakdown of law and order that was caused by the widespread attacks on police, and police stations, both before and following the government's fall. The resultant panic led to the entire police force vanishing from the scene, with its ripple effects also felt in traffic and fire services. However, attempts to restart all closed police stations and resolve the issues brewing within the force have begun to show results, especially after the interim government finally took over the reins, ending a four-day power vacuum. In Dhaka, 29 police stations resumed their services on Friday. Officers are returning to duty. But many stations still remain shut. Clearly, citizens are not out of the woods yet.

They will expect a dramatic improvement given the toll that this protracted uncertainty over security has been taking on them. This is further underscored by another report that says that, in the past two weeks, there have been over 100,000 complaints of theft, robbery, and looting across the country. In many areas, people are relying on mosque announcements and grassroots vigilante efforts to protect themselves from criminals. The Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and other armed forces have stepped up efforts to provide some measure of security, but those have been insufficient in the face of the huge tide of criminal activities. That said, restoring law and order completely will not be possible with law enforcement measures alone. We need the political parties and community leaders to help in this regard by sending strong messages of stability and calm.

People in Dhaka—and indeed Bangladesh—deserve better than to live in fear, especially after an uprising meant to protect them from the shackles of lawlessness. They deserve to sleep soundly in their homes, and to trust that their safety is in capable hands. It is, therefore, imperative that the law enforcement authorities take all steps necessary to fully operationalise the entire police force and re-establish rule of law.