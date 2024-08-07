Injustice must not beget injustice

Attacks on minorities and lootings must stop

As we venture into a brave new world, we are alarmed to see celebrations of the fall of Sheikh Hasina spiral into vengeful violence and attacks on minority communities. At least 142 people were killed in attacks and clashes around the country, with thousands injured, and Hindu houses and businesses were looted and torched in at least 27 districts, on the day the students' movement declared "independence" from the Awami League's authoritarian regime, dampening the mood of celebration for many. We also saw major public establishments, including those of great historical importance, being desecrated or set on fire, without any consideration that these no longer belonged to the Awami League but to the country and its people. In short, it was all-out anarchy in many places around the capital and all over the country, with mobs taking out their pent-up anger on those associated with the Awami League and members of law enforcement, going so far as to burn some of them alive. The latter, in many places, opened fire on the agitating mob, leading to more deaths. The army, who stated they were taking control of the country after Hasina's resignation, were conspicuously missing from the scene, even as people were killed and their houses burnt to ashes.

Such looting and vandalism are perhaps expected following the fall of any regime, yet we cannot be disheartened that a movement that was built on the premise of anti-discrimination should descend into such ruthless intolerance. A movement which was against mindless killings cannot be allowed to conduct brutal killings of its own, no matter how grievous the accusations against the person on whom the violence is conducted; otherwise, we become the very monsters we sought to overturn. The rule of law and justice must prevail, not revenge; and law enforcers and members of Awami League who were involved in killing, corruption and all forms of injustice must be tried under the law. In this regard, the students' movement has already condemned the attacks and called upon all to refrain from lynching, looting and attacks on minorities and to stop any such violence from taking place in their communities. In many places, it has been heartening to see students and civilians, including madrasa students, setting up committees to protect temples, churches or houses of minorities. This is the Bangladesh we want to (re)build, one where we come together to protect those vulnerable, ensure the rights guaranteed by our constitution and uphold the values of the Liberation War.

While the mob descended into madness, we were flabbergasted to see the inaction of the army in ensuring peace and people's security, and protecting key historical sites of the nation. We need not remind them that the responsibility of the deaths and destruction lies with those running the country. We urge them to restore the rule of law, identify the perpetrators of arson, vandalism and killings, and take urgent steps to ensure security of the minorities. We cannot let the sacrifices of our students go in vain—we must uphold their vision of free, just and democratic society for all.