76 killed in attacks, clashes outside capital

At least 76 people were killed and around 500 others injured in attacks and clashes outside the capital city yesterday.

The clashes took place between law enforcers, Awami League men and protesters as angry mobs attacked AL leaders, their men, properties, homes and offices soon after the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure spread.

In Savar and Dhamrai upazilas, at least 20 people were killed and around 300 were wounded in separate clashes between police, Awami League men and demonstrators.

Eight bodies were kept in Enam Medical College in Savar, six in Gonoshasthaya Hospital, three Nari O Shishu Hospital and two in Habib Clinic in Ashulia.

The families of the deceased took the other bodies.

In Jashore, at least 13 people were burned to death and 19 others were injured after unidentified arsonists set fire to Jabir Hotel which is owned by Shahin Chakladar, general secretary of Jashore Awami League, Civil Surgeon Mahmudul Hasan said.

He said the bodies were identified and families had taken some of the bodies.

Harun-or-Rashid, an employee of Jashore General Hospital, said most of the victims were students.

Thousands of people were celebrating Hasina's departure across the town. At one point, some people set the hotel at Chittarmore on fire.

In Kushtia, at least eight people, including a child, were killed and over a hundred others were injured in clashes with police, reports UNB.

The incident occurred following an attack on the Kushtia Model Police Station and the Police Superintendent's Office. The police opened fire after being attacked, resulting in the casualties.

In Gazipur, six people were killed and 40 others injured as Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and protesters clashed in the Mulaid area of Sreepur.

Four of the deceased were identified as Sifatullah, 22, Sikhur Ahmed, 20, Kawsar, 28, and Jewel Mridha, 30, said Obaidul Islam. Obaidul was the manager of Al Hera Hospital in Mauna Chowrasta.

In Habiganj, six people were killed in police firing in Baniachang upazila and 55 others were injured, said Shamima Akhter, upazila health and welfare officer.

Locals said students marched from LR High School to Habiganj Police Station. As police stopped the procession, a clash broke out and police opened fire, leaving three dead on the spot.

The angry mob then set fire to the police station.

In Chandpur, Selim Khan, chairman of Lakshmipur Union Parishad, and his son Shanto Khan, an actor, were beaten to death.

As the news of Hasina's resignation spread, Selim and his son fled his village and went to Farakkabad Bazar of Balia Union. When people tried to stop them, they managed to flee by opening fire.

When they reached the nearby Bagarabazar area, an angry mob caught and killed them.

Chandpur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohsin Alam confirmed the matter.

Locals said Selim and his men used to run an illegal sand business in Char Hogla village under Shambhupura union of Narayanganj by encroaching upon a portion of the Meghna.

Two other victims in the district are Shahadat, 20, a student who was shot, and Harun-ar Rashid, a sub inspector of Kachua Police Station.

In Satkhira, at least four, including two AL leaders, were killed in clashes between demonstrators and AL men in Ashashuni.

The AL leaders are Zakir Hossain, former chairman of Pratapnagar Union Parishad and the president of Pratapnagar Union AL, and Jahangir Hossain, a local AL leader.

The two others, Adami Ali and Anas Billah, were shot dead as Zakir Hossain opened fire when a mob attacked his house.

In Jhenaidah, Porahati Union Parishad Chairman Hiron and his driver Asad were beaten to death. The bodies were hung from a sculpture at Paira Chattar, said Mir Abidur Rahman, an assistant superintendent of police of Jhenidah.

Besides, two others, Manzur Hossain and Rabbi Hossain, were burned to death as miscreants set fire to a house of local AL leader Jewel Hossain, said Abu Azif, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.

At least three persons were killed in separate clashes in Chattogram.

A physician of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) emergency department said they died of gunshot wounds. The two deceased were identified as Jamal Uddin, 50, Nizam Uddin, 18.

"They were brought dead to hospital between 6:00pm and 11:00pm," confirmed Kamruzzaman, additional ward master of the CMCH. He could not immediately say the identities of other deceased and the location of the clash.

In Khulna, Koyra upazila chairman and upazila AL president GM Mohsin Reza, his driver Alamgir, and bodyguard Yakub were beaten to death around 4:00pm.

OC Mizanur Rahman of Koyra Police Station said the protesters set fire to Mohsin's house and they were beaten to death.

In Barishal, fire fighters recovered three burnt bodies from former mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdullah's residence on Kalibari road in the city yesterday evening.

Sadik Abdullah was not present at his home at that time.

The bodies were sent to a hospital, said Belal Uddin, assistant director of fire service.

Identities could not be known immediately.

In Patuakhali, a Jubo League activist named Monirul Islam Shaheen was beaten to death in the Baufal area.

One person was killed in a clash in Titas area of Brahmanbaria, civil surgeon office sources said.