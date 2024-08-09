People stand vigil through the night

Sleepless nights and living in a state of panic have become a constant for the residents of different areas in the capital for the past three days due to a series of alleged attacks and robberies in their neighbourhoods, amid the absence of law enforcers.

However, people did not sit idly and instead took the matter into their own hands, as residents of Uttara, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Basila, Adabor, Mirpur, Jigatola, Gulshan, Badda, Jatrabari, and the old part of Dhaka took to the streets to ensure their safety.

Armed with sticks, they patrolled their areas every night amid the situation and returned to their homes in the morning.

Students, alongside general citizens from all walks of life, formed area-specific patrol teams, coordinating through various social media messaging platforms.

To alert residents of potential attacks, announcements were made from mosques urging everyone to stay vigilant. Many also took to social media to seek help from neighbours and volunteer groups during alleged robberies.

Mohammadpur area.

Army men were also seen patrolling the streets in some areas of Mirpur, Pallabi, Uttara, and Mohammadpur.

Robbers of various ages, mostly teenagers and young adults, wielding knives and machetes, reportedly entered several houses and establishments. Army personnel, in association with locals, apprehended some of these robbers from various areas.

Meanwhile, information and videos of robberies in Mohammadpur, Keraniganj's Atibazar, Washpur, Arshinagar, and Uttara areas have spread through social media.

In Mirpur's ECB Chattar, witnesses said on Wednesday night, a group of over 400 people carrying sharp weapons and firearms came there. At around 11:45pm, locals called upon army personnel for help, who detained some of the attackers.

During a visit there yesterday, locals told The Daily Star that the incident was related to a land dispute between two groups, not a robbery.

Following the incident, announcements were made from mosques in other areas, including East Shewrapara, Senpara, Mirpur, and Bhasantek, urging residents to stay vigilant.

Shaheen, a resident of East Shewrapara, said, "Last night (early Thursday) around 2:00am, we heard an announcement from the mosques that robbers had entered the neighbourhood. We then went out onto the streets with sticks."

A resident of Mirpur said, "We are passing sleepless nights. This situation can't continue. The law enforcement agencies should start their duties and provide security to the people."

Md Faisal, a resident of Arshinagar, said robbers entered their area, which led to the announcements from the mosques to remain vigilant.

A resident of Mohammadpur mentioned that robbers entered the area from different directions around 12:30am early yesterday, but people came out of their homes with sticks and chased away the robbers.

Residents in Uttara said robberies took place late at night at Sector 7. Afterwards, the mosques made announcements asking everyone to stay alert in Sectors 11, 12, and 14.

Tahmid Islam, a resident of Uttara, said he and many others patrolled the area the whole night.

Meanwhile, in Dhanmondi, locals were seen patrolling the area with multiple cars and chasing alleged miscreants.

People are in fear that such incidents will increase if police stations are not operational soon.

Police personnel have yet to return to work following attacks on them during clashes with protesters after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army, along with other armed forces and law enforcement agencies, has decided to take strict action to stop the ongoing anarchy, according to a press release issued by ISPR yesterday.

During a meeting, they discussed initiating operations in all police stations across the country within the next 24 hours with the support of the army.