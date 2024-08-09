We must preserve our history and cultural heritage

Attacks on sculptures, statues, and national symbols deeply alarming

The recent torching of Bangabandhu's historic residence, destruction of many archaeological sculptures, statues, and murals, and attacks on cultural hubs are distressing, to say the least. After the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and amid nationwide protests on Monday, a mob decided to take their rage out by vandalising various structures, including Bangabandhu's house turned museum. With the burning down of this historic building, the country lost a great deal of artefacts of national significance.

We understand that people experienced a range of emotions after the end of Awami League's 15-year-long authoritarian rule. Many were nursing pent-up anger and resentment for the injustices done to them. But to direct their anger at objects and memorials that had nothing to do with their suffering is unacceptable, especially when they are of such great value. Moreover, Bangabandhu's house in Dhanmondi was not a symbol of AL; it signified our nation's independence struggle, which we must not dishonour. Similarly, the Shadhinata Sangram Bhashkarjo at Fuller Road, the sculpture of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin in Mymensingh, and the Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial Complex in Meherpur were all symbols associated with peoples' struggle for independence, equality and justice. As we begin a new journey in pursuit of the same objectives, the loss of these national assets is a tragedy indeed.

Alongside these, miscreants also damaged or destroyed the Madhusudan De Smriti Sculpture in front of Madhu's Canteen in Dhaka University, the 144-year-old Venus sculpture in front of Shashi Lodge, and many other structures. They also attacked Joler Gaan frontman Rahul Ananda's home, a once vibrant cultural hub, and looted and burnt the place. Fortunately, Ananda and his family were left unharmed. However, the destruction of his collection of over 3,000 musical instruments, which he had designed and made over the years, is a huge loss. These attacks have truly dampened the celebratory mood of the country, and risks pushing it back towards the same senseless violence that the students sought to save us from.

We condemn all such attacks disrespecting our nation's culture and history. We hope that the people will once again come together to prevent any more national and cultural assets from being damaged or destroyed. And we hope that once the interim government starts working, those responsible for these attacks will be held accountable. Meanwhile, we urge the law enforcement authorities to step up their efforts to prevent any further acts of vandalism.