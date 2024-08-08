Cultural heritage under attack

Sculptures, memorials vandalised across country; aviary, eco-park destroyed in Ctg

Three students carry a bust for preservation after the Shadhinata Sangram Bhashkarjo on Fuller Road was vandalised on Monday. The photo was taken at Dhaka University yesterday. Photo: Star

Within two and a half days since the fall of Sheikh Hasina, the country has witnessed widespread violence, ransacking, and the vandalism of archaeological sculptures, statues, and murals of Hasina and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On Monday, a mob vandalised and set fire to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mural and Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, the structure of Themis at the Supreme Court premises, Shadhinata Sangram Bhashkarjo at Fuller Road, the sculpture of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin in Mymensingh, and the Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial Complex in Meherpur.

On Wednesday night, miscreants vandalised part of the "Madhusudan De Smriti Sculpture" in front of Madhu's Canteen on the Dhaka University premises.

In Mymensingh's Zainul Park area, the sculpture of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin in front of the Zainul Abedin Sangrahashala (art gallery) was damaged by a mob on Monday afternoon.

Additionally, miscreants also broke down the 144-year-old Venus sculpture in front of Shashi Lodge the same day.

Md Saiful Islam, an employee of the lodge, said the mob broke down the gate in the afternoon and later destroyed the sculpture.

Maharaja Suryakanta Acharya Chowdhury, one of the Muktagacha zaminders, built the lodge in 1880 after his adopted son Maharaja Shashikanta Acharya Chowdhury, at a cost of Tk 11 lakh.

The white stone statue was in the middle of a fountain in front of the lodge.

In Chattogram, the Sheikh Russel Aviary and Eco-Park at Rangunia upazila was vandalised and looted for two consecutive days by miscreants following Hasina's resignation.

"Around 500 miscreants entered the park on Monday evening and vandalised everything in several phases till Tuesday night," said Nahid Hasan, in charge of the park and a forester of Chattogram South Forest Division.

They took away around 350 birds and two deer. Hasan said the miscreants also beat up six employees of the park and looted cable cars, tables, chairs, computers, electronic items, and documents. They set fire to various structures within the park.

Videos and photos showed some looters taking away a deer tied with ropes.

They vandalised the control box of the cable car and set fire to the office room of the park.

"We returned to the park on Wednesday with Army shelter. Currently, we have closed the park as per higher official directive," Hasan said. The park was opened for tourists in 2013.

Abdullah Al Mamun, divisional forest officer of the Chattogram South Forest Division, told this newspaper that they are yet to estimate the amount of damage.