Another mob, another killing

How will the government stop this brutality?

Another appalling mob killing took place in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila on Friday. This time, a 15-year-old boy was beaten to death, while two other teenagers accompanying him were left critically injured. Reports suggest it may have been a premeditated attack, as the assailants shouted that the three teenagers were thieves, giving them the "license" to ambush them, tie them to the guard rails of a bridge, and beat them mercilessly. Only the other day, two men were beaten to death by a mob in Rangpur on suspicion of being van thieves. By now, this has become a frightening trend—where anyone, anywhere may become a victim. But why is mob violence persisting, despite all the criticism and heightened security?

In the Rangpur case, the police were present while people were mercilessly beating the two men, as seen in a widely circulated video. But they left the scene as the beating continued, possibly feeling outnumbered. Eight police personnel were already suspended for negligence. Incredibly, the police have submitted a case statement that, according to the victims' family members, casts aspersions on the victims and makes no mention of police presence during the attack. What message does this send to the public, and especially to the perpetrators of this heinous crime? That law enforcers are intimidated by mobs and will do nothing when collective violence occurs. That the police can give false case statements to save themselves or to serve the interests of those who take part in such activities.

Four men suspected of taking part in the Rangpur incident have been arrested. As there is video footage, it should not be hard to identify the others. The government, therefore, must ensure that the police arrest all perpetrators regardless of their connections and that they are given exemplary punishment through speedy trials. It also must take responsibility for the low morale and ineptitude of the police in controlling such situations. Mob justice will largely stop when the public realises it will be punished by law, and when they begin to trust the legal system, especially the police.

Unfortunately, in the first year of the interim government, there have been no effective steps specifically addressing mob violence. But the frightening regularity with which such incidents continue occurring, it is extremely crucial that the government ensures that all attackers are arrested and punished to signal its toughening approach.