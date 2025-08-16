Empower the police, end mob rule

Government, political parties, and the public all have a role in restoring law and order

The frightening number of incidents of mob violence resulting in deaths or critical injuries highlights how fragile public safety has become. Crime in general has continued to rise despite various efforts. According to a Prothom Alo report, crimes such as murder, robbery, abduction, and rape have increased since last year, while mob violence is proving the most difficult to control. Unfortunately, despite the passing of a year since the July uprising, police morale still remains low, making the force largely ineffective in tackling crime, particularly mob violence.

The recent incidents of two innocent men being beaten to death in Rangpur by a mob, and a journalist viciously attacked by extortionists in broad daylight, demonstrate how the police, despite being present on the ground, often lack the confidence to take action. Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has recorded 111 deaths from mob violence between January this year and August 10. Meanwhile, according to police sources, in the past year there have been 560 cases in which police personnel were attacked or beaten. From last September to this February, around 225 cases were recorded in which mobs attacked police, as per Prothom Alo.

The picture that emerges from this is clear: police are still feeling unempowered while criminals and mobs continue feeling invincible. In some cases, mob violence occurs at the instigation of politically connected individuals or those claiming to be "pro-uprising" actors. Given the police's horrific role during the July uprising and the subsequent violent backlash after August 5, 2024, it is unsurprising that officers are hesitant or afraid to take forceful action, particularly when a mob is involved.

The government thus faces an enormous challenge. It must empower the police by significantly increasing recruitment and training, ensure competent replacements for senior officers who have been removed or are absent, and issue firm directives regarding the maintenance of law and order. The government can also establish specially trained, well-equipped units to prevent mob violence, capable of rapid deployment to volatile areas and trained in crowd control and de-escalation. Community policing can be introduced or strengthened to rebuild trust between the public and the police. However, these measures will be effective only if political parties proactively support the police when crimes are committed by individuals under their patronage. Political parties must do more—much more—than expel a member accused of a crime, as they do now.

The home ministry should also ensure that each case of mob violence is properly investigated, with as many perpetrators as possible arrested and punished. At the same time, the government can launch a coordinated awareness campaign to educate citizens that mob justice is illegal and punishable, while simultaneously building trust in the justice system through proper prosecutions and convictions for crimes. In the days leading up to the election, the government, political parties, and the public all must work together to prevent mob violence.