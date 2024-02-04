Cross-border
Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 4, 2024 08:16 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 08:46 PM

Most Viewed

Cross-border
Fighting in Myanmar

58 Myanmar border police members in Bangladesh for shelter: BGB

Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 4, 2024 08:16 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 08:46 PM
File photo

Fifty-eight members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police entered Bangladesh during clashes between the country's armed forces and rebels  since this morning, Border Guard Bangladesh said.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of Border Guard Bangladesh, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star in the evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Myanmar security force members enter Bangladesh 'illegally': BGB
Read more

Members of Myanmar security forces entered Bangladesh 'illegally': BGB

They have been disarmed, and their arms and ammunition have been confiscated, he added.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said efforts are underway to return the BGP members who have taken shelter in Bangladesh fleeing the fierce fighting in the coup-hit country.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan
Read more

Fighting in Myanmar: Efforts on to send back BGP members, says home boss

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ড. ইউনূস
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূসের বিদেশ ভ্রমণে নিষেধাজ্ঞা চেয়ে হাইকোর্টে কারখানা অধিদপ্তরের আবেদন

কলকারখানা ও প্রতিষ্ঠান পরিদর্শন অধিদপ্তরের পরিদর্শক তরিকুল ইসলাম আইনজীবী খুরশীদ আলম খানের মাধ্যমে হাইকোর্টে আজ রোববার এ আবেদন জমা দেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমারের ৫৮ সীমান্তরক্ষী বাংলাদেশে আশ্রয় নিয়েছে: বিজিবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification