58 Myanmar border police members in Bangladesh for shelter: BGB

Fifty-eight members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police entered Bangladesh during clashes between the country's armed forces and rebels since this morning, Border Guard Bangladesh said.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of Border Guard Bangladesh, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star in the evening.

They have been disarmed, and their arms and ammunition have been confiscated, he added.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said efforts are underway to return the BGP members who have taken shelter in Bangladesh fleeing the fierce fighting in the coup-hit country.