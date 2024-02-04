Fighting in Myanmar: Efforts on to send back BGP members, says home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said efforts are underway to return the members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) who have taken shelter in Bangladesh fleeing fierce fighting in the coup-hit country.

While addressing reporters at the secretariat, Asaduzzaman said, "BGP has entered Bangladesh for safety and asked for help from us. The 14 members of BGP have been disarmed and detained by BGB."

"Foreign ministry is communicating with Myanmar for their return. We hope to send them back very soon," he said.

The home boss said Bangladesh does not want to get involved in any war or want any war.

However, he said the country is ready to tackle any crisis.

"We have increased the strength on the Myanmar border. We have given necessary instructions to the police Coast Guard to prevent any intrusion or infiltration. We are alert.

"We do not know how long the war [in Myanmar] will last. But we will not let anyone cross the border. We have given that instruction to BGB," he added.

Asaduzzaman said if the Myanmar government forces enter Bangladesh for safety, they will be detained and sent back following protocol.

He said the internal conflicts in Myanmar could be an obstacle to the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

"However, the government efforts to repatriate the Rohingyas will continue."