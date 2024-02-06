Myanmar violence spilling into Bangladesh is unacceptable, Hasan Mahmud tells Myanmar envoy

Foreign ministry summons Myanmar envoy and issues 'strong protest'

It is unexpected and unacceptable that the the Myanmar conflicts are spilling over into Bangladesh and that is also leading to the deaths and injuries of Bangladeshis.

Bangladesh foreign ministry made this communication to Myanmar envoy U Aung Kyaw Moe, who was summoned by the ministry today.

"We have issued a strong protest against the incidents on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters at the ministry.

Earlier in the morning, Foreign Ministry Director General Mia Md Mainul Kabir (Myanmar) held a meeting with the Myanmar envoy at the state guesthouse Padma.

"At a time when we are discussing the repatriation of the Rohingya, the internal conflicts of Myanmar are spilling over into Bangladesh. Mortar shells are falling into our part of the border and injuring and killing our people. This is very unexpected and unacceptable," Hasan Mahmud said.

Until today, 265 members of Myanmar border and security forces entered Bangladesh to escape the fighting between Myanmar's army and the rebel Arakan Army. Some of them were injured, and they were shifted to Chattogram for treatment.

Yesterday, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell from Myanmar exploded in Ghumdhum near the border.

Several others have been injured. In response to Bangladesh's protest, Myanmar envoy Aung Kyaw Moe said he would communicate the message of protest to the Myanmar authorities in Naypaytaw.

Asked about the discussion on the return of those seeking shelter, Hasan Mahmud said the Myanmar authorities have proposed that they want to take them back through the waterway.

The discussion, however, is still ongoing, he added.

The foreign minister, who is going to India tonight for his first bilateral meeting tomorrow, said he would meet Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piush Goyal and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"We earlier sought the support of India for Rohingya repatriation. We will also discuss the Myanmar security situation as both our countries have borders with Myanmar."

Asked about the BNP's comment that the Myanmar BGP members are entering Bangladesh and the conflicts are spilling into Bangladesh border for Bangladesh government's lenient foreign policy, Hasan said the BNP leaders were "speaking the language of the insane".

"BNP thought that the foreign countries will not welcome the new government of Bangladesh after the polls, but now that all are welcoming and expressing their interests to work with us, BNP is speaking the language of the insane," Hasan Mahmud said.