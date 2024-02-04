Myanmar security force members enter Bangladesh 'illegally': BGB

Some members of Myanmar's security forces entered Bangladesh amid clashes between the army and the country's rebels last night, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said today.

Lt Col Abdullah Al Masruque, commander of BGB-34 Battalion in Cox's Bazar, said, "The ongoing infighting in Myanmar deteriorated last night. Amid the situation, members of the Myanmar security forces entered illegally into Bangladesh territory.

"As an immediate step, BGB members have cordoned off the security force members," he said.

The security force members were disarmed, and their arms and ammunition were confiscated.

"We are now taking steps as per international norms," he added.

Asked about the number of members who entered Bangladesh, he said, "The situation is still volatile. We might be able to confirm later."

A BGB source said the security force members are members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police.