Another mortar shell from Myanmar lands in Ghumdhum

Another mortar shell from Myanmar landed across the border in Bandarban's Ghumdhum union this morning.

The mortar shell fell on the courtyard of a house around 9:00am, said Md Anwar Hossain, a member of ward 5 of Ghumdhum.

No one was injured, he said.

Yesterday, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Ghumdhum union.

According to the public relations department of Border Guard Bangladesh-34 and its headquarters, a fierce battle between the Arakan Army and the junta government is being fought on the other side of the border since Sunday.

One hundred and thirteen members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) have crossed the border at Tumbru and taken shelter in Bangladesh till today, said Border Guard Bangladesh today.

Ward member Anwar Hossain said 20 families from Baish Outpost Tanchangya Para of ward 1, 2, 3 of Ghumdhura union, 30 families from Vajabnia Tanchangya Para, 30 families from Tumbru Konar Para, 20 families from Ghumdhum Purba Para, 10 families from Tumbru Hindu Para have taken shelter at their relatives' houses in different neighbouring areas including Ukhiya, Mirchia and Kotbari.

Ghumdhum Union Parishad Chairman AKM Jahangir Aziz said, "Locals are panicked due to the gunfight on the other side of the border for the last 5-6 days. Gunfire was heard across the border throughout the night."

Quoting locals, the chairman also said, "As far as I heard, after the Arakan Army took control of BGP outpost near Ghumdhum union, the war to occupy Dhekibunia BGP camp of Myanmar part is going on. Locals have gone to the houses of relatives in search of safe shelter. The shooting still continues."

Ghumdhum Police Outpost In-Charge (IC) Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhuiyan said the sound of gunfire was heard throughout the night. No major damage was reported till 10:45am.

Police and BGB are on alert so that no one can infiltrate from Myanmar and are working to ensure maximum security of the locals living along the border as per the instructions of the higher authorities of the district police, he said.