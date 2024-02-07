63 more Myanmar troops flee to Bangladesh

At least 63 Myanmar forces and border guards members took refuge in Bangladesh today, fleeing the ongoing battle between Myanmar troops and the armed group called the Arakan Army.

With the new infiltrations, a total of 327 Myanmar forces including BGP, army personnel and immigration officials are now taking shelter in Bangladesh, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

BGB members disarmed them and took them to safety, he added.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said it was unacceptable that people were dying and getting injured in Bangladesh because of the conflict in Myanmar.

The foreign ministry summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Mow to the state guest house Padma yesterday as infighting in Myanmar starting to affect the country.

Foreign Ministry Director General Mia Md Mainul Kabir handed the protest note to Aung Kyaw there.

About those seeking shelter in Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud said the Myanmar authorities suggested taking the members of the security forces back via waterways. "The discussion is still ongoing."

Foreign ministry sources said the government feels it would be better to return the security forces members by air.