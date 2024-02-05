Myanmar wants to take back troops who fled to Bangladesh: Hasan Mahmud

Myanmar has communicated with Bangladesh about taking back around 100 Border Guard Police (BGP) members who have been crossing the border into Bangladesh since yesterday to escape the Arakan Army's attacks, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

He said the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh and the country's deputy foreign minister have told the Bangladesh foreign ministry that they would take back the BGP members.

"How they will be taken back -- whether by air or road -- is now being discussed. You know that the members of Myanmar security forces also entered Indian territory earlier but they were sent back by air. We will also send them back," Hasan Mahmud told reporters at the foreign ministry.

"Ninety-five BGP members have fled to Bangladesh so far. Maybe a few more came in this morning. A few of them were also injured."

The incident took place amid intense fighting between the Myanmar military and the ethnic rebel groups of Myanmar.