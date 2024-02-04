Part of mortar shell lands in Bangladesh as fighting rages on in Myanmar

Part of a "mortar shell" landed in Bangladesh territory near the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila as fighting raged on in Myanmar overnight.

Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhuiyan, inspector of Ghumdhum Police Outpost Investigation Centre, confirmed it to The Daily Star.

On condition of anonymity, a local of Ghumdhum area said parts of the mortar shell were found in Konapara area in the morning.

About 14-15 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) were seen hiding in the bushes on the Myanmar side of the border and looking for an opportunity to enter Bangladesh to escape the fighting, he added.

People of wards 1, 2 and 3 of Ghumdhum union spent sleepless nights as sounds of heavy gunshots were coming from Myanmar.

Inspector Mahfuz said, "Panic gripped people but we always stay alert and are ready to provide security to the locals in any situation," the OC said.

Another local, preferring anonymity, said two people, including a woman, suffered bullet wounds in the border area today and were taken to a local hospital. The Daily Star, however, could not verify the matter independently.

Academic activities of five primary schools and a madrasa remain suspended today as students could not go to their institutions in this situation, said local Education official Triratan Chakma.