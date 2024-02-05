95 Myanmar border troops take refuge in Bangladesh so far: BGB

In this video grab, Myanmar border guards are seen entering a border village of Bangladesh.

Ninety-five members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) have so far crossed the border at Tumbru into Bangladesh to take refuge from the ongoing gunfight inside Myanmar.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) disarmed them and sheltered them in a safe place in Naikhhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, said BGB's Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam this morning.

Amid the gun battle between Myanmar troops and the armed group called Arakan Army, many families with young children left the area on foot, some carrying small sacks of food and other essentials.

The Daily Star correspondent visiting Tumbru yesterday saw countless bullets and explosives on the Bangladesh side of the border. A mortar shell landed half a kilometre inside Bangladesh.

Video of মিয়ানমার থেকে একের পর এক সৈনিক পালিয়ে আসছে বাংলাদেশে

The Arakan Army has reportedly captured many areas of Rakhine state in recent days. According to sources, Arakan fighters captured all the Border Guard Police outposts along the Naikhongchhari border several months ago.

But the junta had a base known as Right Camp across the border from Tumbru. The Arakan fighters are now trying to take over the camp, sources said.

Locals said Myanmar junta and Arakan rebels were mainly exchanging fire on two hills within a two-kilometre radius of the border. They have been hearing intermittent gunshots since 3:00pm on Saturday.