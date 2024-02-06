Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 6, 2024 11:50 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:49 PM

Bangladesh

Border tensions: Foreign ministry summons Myanmar envoy to protest

Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 6, 2024 11:50 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:49 PM
Members of the Border Guard Police of Myanmar take refuge at a Border Guard Bangladesh outpost in Ghumdhum of Bandarban yesterday. Photo: Collected

The foreign ministry has summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moe to strongly protest the ongoing events on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

Mia Mohammad Mainul Kabir, director general of the ministry, issued the protest note at a meeting with the Myanmar ambassador at state guest house Padma today.

Fighting in Myanmar: Blood spills on this side of border

Two people – a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man -- were killed as mortar shells fell on the Bangladesh side of the border in Tumbru yesterday.

Besides, several other Bangladeshis were injured by mortar shells or bullets as the Myanmar Army and rebel group Arakan Army fight battles on the Arakan.

US watching developments in Myanmar closely

More than 100 Border Guard Police (BGP) members of Myanmar took shelter in Bangladesh since last Saturday.

