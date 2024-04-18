Myanmar Conflict: Fighting flares up across the Teknaf border

The fighting in Myanmar between the military junta and the Arakan Army across the border from Teknaf of Cox's Bazar intensified yesterday, heightening anxiety on the Bangladesh side.

The sounds of explosions heard in Teknaf municipality, and Whykong Hnila, and Shah Porir Dwip unions were louder and more frequent since yesterday morning, locals and a union parishad member said.

Nasir Uddin, a resident of the Teknaf municipal area, said, "There have been loud explosions on the other side of the border since morning and it seems like there is a war going on next door."

Mohammad Alam, UP member of Ward-8 of Whykong union, said, "Loud sounds of bombs and mortar shells have been heard on the border since morning. Compared to other days, the sounds today [yesterday] were louder and scarier."

The fighting in Myanmar's Rakhine State has triggered a fresh influx of Myanmar troops into Bangladesh.

On Tuesday night, 46 more members of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) took shelter in Bangladesh amid the ongoing conflict. Yesterday, one more BGP member crossed over into Bangladesh, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

A total of 261 Myanmar border guards are currently in custody of BGB, he said.

BGB members also seized the weapons of the BGP personnel who crossed into Bangladesh through different points of the border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila, Shariful said.

Concern is growing among the people living along the Naf river in Teknaf as they have been hearing sounds of loud explosions coming from the other side for the last one month.

The conflict between the Myanmar junta and the rebel Arakan Army (AA) intensified from the start of February along the Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.

Myanmar troops had to retreat and many fled to Bangladesh due to the heavy intensity of the attacks by the rebel group.

On February 15, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals who had entered Bangladesh were returned to their country. Among them were 302 BGP members and four of their family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration officials, and four civilians,

Meanwhile, BGB and Bangladesh Coast Guard have increased day and night patrolling on the border road and the 54-kilometre stretch of Naf river from Whykong to Shah Porir Dwip.