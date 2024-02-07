We can't afford any more Rohingyas: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Bangladesh will not allow any more Rohingyas to enter the country as the existing population of the executed minority group of Myanmar has already become a burden.

"There is no scope to be generous regarding Rohingyas this time," Quader said at a press briefing at the capital's Setu Bhaban today.

He said Bangladesh is working with China and India so that the internal crisis of Myanmar does not cause any crisis here.

"We have given them (Rohingya) an opportunity which has turned out to be a burden. International assistance (for Rohingya) has reduced significantly. How long we will bear it?" he said.

He was briefing the media after a delegation of the World Bank met him at Setu Bhaban regarding a road safety project jointly funded by WB and the government.

Quader came up with the remarks when a total of 264 members of Myanmar's border and security forces had come to Bangladesh yesterday to escape the ongoing fighting between the Myanmar army and the rebel Arakan Army at the border between the two countries.