Fighting in Myanmar: Silent guns unnerving

Lull in battle; 64 more border policemen enter Bangladesh

Sixty-four more Myanmar border policemen took refuge in Bangladesh yesterday fleeing an ongoing battle between Myanmar troops and the armed group called Arakan Army.

They walked across a shallow part of the Naf in Whykong area of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, officials said.

As the area across the border is home to many Rohingya families, a fresh influx may happen in the coming days, said Noor Ahmed Anwari, chairman of Whykong Union Parishad.

In the months following August 2017, thousands of Rohingyas came to Bangladesh amid a violent crackdown by the Myanmar army, and most of them walked across the border to Whykong, he said.

Kamal Hossain, chairman of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National Representative Committee (FDMN RC), said, "At least 80 families live there. They may face violence. We asked them to stay there at any cost."

As of yesterday, at least 328 members of Myanmar army, Border Guard Police, police, immigration and other officials had taken shelter in Bangladesh, said a statement from the Border Guard Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told reporters that no more Rohingyas will be allowed to enter the country.

Noor Ahmed Anwari, the chairman of Whykong union, said locals prevented five Rohingyas from entering Bangladesh on Tuesday.

He urged the government to deploy more BGB men to guard the border to prevent any possible influx.

After an inter-ministerial meeting, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told The Daily Star that Myanmar authorities are willing to take back their troops and officials via the waterways, and Bangladesh may not object to it.

"It is not finalised yet. We want to ensure their safety during repatriation," he added.

According to locals in Bandarban and Cox's Bazar, the districts that have borders with Myanmar's Rakhine State, the battle seemed less intense as no major explosion or gunshots were heard since Tuesday afternoon.

As the fighting went on in recent weeks, bombs, mortar shells, and bullets crossed borders, killing two people, injuring several others and damaging properties in Bangladesh.

Shafiqul Islam, a member of Bandarban's Ghumdhum Union Parishad, said the situation was calm yesterday.

MEETING AT FOREIGN MINISTRY

Representatives from the Armed Forces Division, Border Guard Bangladesh, police, Armed Police Battalion, and intelligence agencies attended the inter-ministerial meeting.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Monwar Hossain met Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe and strongly protested the damage and deaths on Bangladesh territory.

BGB Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui visited the borders in Tumbru and Ghumdhum of Naikhongchhari, Bandarban.

He said BGB members were ready to deal with any situation and protect the sovereignty of their motherland while adhering to the humanitarian principles and fostering positive international relations.

Local sources said Arakan fighters were advancing towards Maungdaw from the border areas.

FDMN RC Chairman Kamal, however, thinks rebels would not make further advancement toward Maungdaw since there are several strongholds of Myanmar military and navy on the way.